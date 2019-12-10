Longtime Litigator Joins Chaffe McCall In New Orleans

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- Chaffe McCall LLP recently hired a seasoned trial lawyer with 40 years of experience in railroad and transportation law plus a substantial roster of clients — including the founder of the Popeyes chicken chain — in restaurant, consumer products and energy law. Benjamin R. Slater III told Law360 on Tuesday that he joined Chaffe McCall’s civil litigation practice in New Orleans as a partner after serving as managing partner in Akerman LLP’s New Orleans office for the past three and a half years. Chaffe has a long history of representing railroad and other industrial clients, and Slater has known many of...

