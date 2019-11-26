Walmart Says Its Handprint Scans Don't Break Ill. Privacy Law

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:35 PM EST) -- Walmart has told an Illinois state court that it couldn't have violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act because the handprints its employees scanned to take out and return cash register drawers weren't reduced to images that were stored or retained. In a brief laying out its defenses and responses to a proposed BIPA class action, the retail giant admitted Friday that it used a palm-scan system to ensure only authorized employees can use its cash recycler system, but denied it collects, stores, retains or uses its workers' biometric information. That means it never had to get their written consent or...

