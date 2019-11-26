Weitz & Luxenberg Beats Ex-Client's Appeal Over BMS Case

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit declined on Tuesday to revive a former client's claims against Weitz & Luxenberg PC, saying a lower court was right to say the suit, which alleged the firm bungled a product liability case against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., was filed too late. The panel found that the Southern District of New York court correctly determined that Beverly J. Ezra filed the suit past the statute of limitations for breach of contract and fraud claims. The appellate court agreed that the time limits on Ezra's breach of contract allegations ran out six years after her underlying lawsuit was dismissed with...

