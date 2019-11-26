Lawmakers Sue Trump Admin. To Enforce Census Subpoenas

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- A House oversight panel sued the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday, alleging that they refused to turn over documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The Committee on Oversight and Reform asked the D.C. federal court to force the departments to respond to subpoenas for those records, which include communications between the two departments as well as unredacted drafts of the Justice Department’s initial request to add the question. “Every day that the Committee is deprived of information necessary to identify and redress Executive Branch...

