Calif. Farm Contractor Must Pay $57K For Violating H-2A Rules

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- A farm labor contractor in California has agreed to pay nearly $57,000 in back wages and civil penalties for violations of a temporary visa program and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said Monday. An investigation found that Empire Farm Labor Contractor in Salinas rejected a qualified U.S. worker who applied for a job, failed to pay H-2A workers' transportation expenses for travel from their home countries, and retained H-2A workers' passports and visas, all in violation of the H-2A temporary agricultural visa program, the Department of Labor said....

