DOD Finalizes Fixed-Price Contract Preference In New Rules

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense released a handful of new acquisition rules Tuesday, most prominently a final rule formally implementing a preference for fixed-price contracts, including in foreign military sales. Under that Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement rule, DOD contracting officers will have to consider whether a fixed-price deal is appropriate for any procurement before turning to a deal that allows for the reimbursement of costs. Contracting officers will also have to secure approval from the head of their contracting office when awarding any cost reimbursement contract above $25 million. “The proposed rule is consistent with DOD’s current policies for the...

