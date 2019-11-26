RI's Premium Pay Law Is Preempted, Delta Tells Justices

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Rhode Island's highest court properly rejected a bid from airport customer service agents seeking to collect premium pay for working on Sundays and holidays under a state law that Delta contends is preempted by federal law. Delta filed a brief Tuesday opposing a petition for writ of certiorari from five customer service agents who sued the airline in a bid to obtain time-and-half pay for working Sundays and holidays under Rhode Island's so-called blue law. Blue laws are state laws that restrict or ban some or all Sunday activities for religious...

