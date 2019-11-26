Trump Targets 'Crisis' Of Missing, Murdered Native Americans

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that establishes a task force funded by the U.S. Department of Justice to address “legitimate concerns” about "missing and murdered indigenous women and girls." The new group, called Operation Lady Justice, is slated to tackle what the order said has become a crisis of missing and murdered people in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The order pointed to a reported 5,000 Native American women and girls who went missing in a single year, as well as a study showing that women in certain tribes were 10 times more likely to be murdered...

