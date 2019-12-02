Made In Canada: Why US Pot Is Tied To Its Northern Neighbor

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:26 PM EST) -- In late 2017 capital markets and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Patricia Olasker was minding her own business, fielding the usual array of mergers, private placement investments and shareholder litigation she’s handled for decades, when a big client called and told her it wanted to finance a deal in an industry she knew practically nothing about: Cannabis. That client was Bank of America. And despite the fact that cannabis was due to become legal across Canada in just a few short months, Olasker said she and the rest of her colleagues at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, one of the largest corporate law firms in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS