5th Circ. Won't Nix OSHA Fine Against Scaffolding Co.

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday let stand a nearly $13,000 workplace safety fine incurred by a scaffolding company after a Texas employee was killed when a scaffold he was constructing collapsed, saying there was plenty of evidence to show the company committed a "serious" infraction ahead of the accident. A three-judge panel rejected an appeal by Excel Modular Scaffold & Leasing Corp., challenging an approximately $12,600 penalty imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following the death of worker Luis Gonzalez, whose scaffold collapsed into Galveston Bay in Texas City, Texas. OSHA, a subagency within the U.S. Department of Labor,...

