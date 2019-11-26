Switzerland Facing $300M Claim Over Devalued Real Estate

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Switzerland may face a more than $300 million investment treaty claim over measures the country took that allegedly devalued real estate investments belonging to Italian investors, after it received a notice of dispute that sets off a six-month consultation period on Tuesday morning. A Seychelles-incorporated company called Human Rights Defenders Inc., which was assigned the claims of the Italian developers and investors, sent the notice to Swiss Confederation President Ulrich "Ueli" Maurer. If filed, the claim would appear to be the first to target the European nation under an investment treaty. At issue is a decree passed in 1989 that retroactively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS