Claims Court Won't Revisit Ruling In Air Force Crypto Dispute

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge refused Tuesday to issue a written decision in a dispute over the U.S. Air Force's move to award a cryptography contract to a federal research center instead of industry, saying any opinion would be academic after a bench ruling. Because Judge Eric G. Bruggink had already ruled from the bench that he could not grant an injunction to Arkham Technology Ltd. and granted judgment to the Air Force, a written opinion on the merits of Arkham's protest would provide only "illusory" relief for the company, the judge said in a Nov. 18 order, released Tuesday....

