Chinese Fintech Co. Hid Pre-IPO Struggles, Investor Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- An investor in Chinese financial tech company X Financial has launched a putative shareholder class action in New York state court accusing the company of failing to mention that its user base was shrinking and its loan delinquency rate was growing in registration statements before its 2018 initial public offering. Shareholder Shivakumar Ningappa filed the suit in Manhattan Tuesday against the company, some of its executives and directors, its representatives in the U.S. and its underwriters. He claims the company did not fully reveal the risks it faced as required by federal securities laws and regulations. Ningappa seeks to certify a...

