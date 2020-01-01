Top Immigration Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- All eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court next year as justices weigh more than half a dozen cases that will affect the immigration bar, including the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and the limits of judicial review for immigrants. Meanwhile, litigation at the federal district and circuit courts will likely see a push by the Trump administration to restrict employment-based immigration and asylum eligibility. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at what’s ahead. DACA The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide if the Trump administration can rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which...

