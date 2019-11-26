Del. Justices Affirm Ruling On $1B ETE Equity Issue

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a trial court ruling that declined to void a $1 billion convertible unit distribution by pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP, weeks after unitholders who filed suit told the justices the transaction was unfair. In a brief order, a three-justice panel said “after careful consideration of the parties’ briefs and the record on appeal,” they decided to let stand Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III’s May 2018 decision denying the bid by a proposed class of ETE stockholders to cancel the 2016 transaction. The suit, filed by Lee Levine and the Chester County Employees’ Retirement...

