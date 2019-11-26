FTC Secures $3.2M Judgment Against Fla. Telemarketer

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday inked a $3.15 million default judgment against a telemarketer that the Federal Trade Commission sued for peddling bogus credit card services through robocalls. The agency went after Higher Goals Marketing alongside an affiliate and several company managers and officers two years ago for fleecing consumers out of millions through a telemarketing scheme that falsely promised to slash credit card interest rates. Higher Goals' affiliate, Sunshine Freedom Services LLC, and the leadership team behind the organizations — Brandun Anderson, Lea Brownell, Melissa Deese, Wayne Norris, Gerald Starr Jr. and Travis Teel — inked a deal with the...

