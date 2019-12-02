Outlook Hazy For Year-End Tax Bill As Dec. Deadline Looms

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- As Congress returned Monday with about three weeks remaining before the body adjourns, lawmakers still hadn't ironed out their differences over a year-end tax package designed to fix the 2017 tax law, extend targeted incentives and boost retirement security. As Congress winds down its work for 2019, tax legislation being considered includes retirement provisions, revisions in the 2017 tax law and renewal of tax extenders — business and individual tax incentives. (AP) Lawmakers look to wrap up work before the end of the year on several unfinished tax bills that they hope can hitch a ride as part of must-pass spending legislation that...

