Ban On Uninsured Immigrants Likely Illegal, Ore. Judge Finds

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 11:46 AM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge ruled that the Trump administration’s policy of requiring overseas green card applicants to prove they can afford health insurance is likely illegal and extended his prior 28-day block on the policy. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon found Tuesday that President Donald Trump's proclamation, which the judge had temporarily stopped from taking effect earlier this month, overrides a law passed by Congress and amounts to “executive lawmaking in a manner that Congress expressly rejected.” In imposing a preliminary injunction on the policy for the remainder of a lawsuit brought by the American Immigration Lawyers Association and other legal and advocacy...

