Duke Energy Beats Suit Over Union Workers' Lost Sick Time

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:03 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge has let Duke Energy off the hook in a proposed class action claiming unionized Piedmont Natural Gas workers were wrongly stripped of accrued sick time, unconvinced by the argument that Duke was Piedmont's successor. In her order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger granted Duke Energy’s motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from Local 702 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industries and individual workers it represents. Though the workers contended that Duke Energy Corp. became the successor to Piedmont Natural Gas Corp. after the...

