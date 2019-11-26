Cannabis Giant Cresco Labs Backs Out Of VidaCann Deal

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Cresco Labs announced Tuesday that it agreed to mutually terminate a proposed plan to acquire Florida medical marijuana dispensary VidaCann Ltd., citing a need to strengthen its balance sheet and enter the Florida market later in a "more capital efficient" way. The announcement comes after Cresco and Origin House, another cannabis company, trimmed the valuation of their merger to $370 million from $827 million and agreed to push the closing to next year, as once soaring cannabis stocks fell. Cresco also painted the revisions to that deal as a move to more stable grounds. The VidaCann deal, which was...

