City Football Group Scores $500M From PE Firm Silver Lake

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 9:30 AM EST) -- Tech-focused private equity shop Silver Lake Partners has agreed to plug $500 million into City Football Group, which owns soccer clubs including English Premier League team Manchester City, in an investment meant to help CFG fund international growth, the companies said Wednesday. The $500 million equity investment gives Silver Lake a stake of a little over 10% in CFG, according to a statement. It values the soccer club owner at $4.8 billion. In addition to Manchester City, CFG owns professional clubs like Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club, Australia’s Melbourne City Football Club and Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos. CFG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS