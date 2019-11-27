Apple Moves To Hang Up Iphone Users' FaceTime Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 7:17 PM EST) -- Apple urged a Florida federal judge to ax a proposed class action, arguing that the iPhone 4 owners who accused the company of intentionally making FaceTime nonfunctional for iOS 6 and older operating systems took too long to file the claims. The tech giant asserted in its dismissal bid Tuesday that lead plaintiff Austin Belanger, who alleged that Apple orchestrated the scheme in April 2014 to force iPhone 4 and 4S users to upgrade to iOS 7, is barred from bringing the suit under the Florida’s four-year statutory window. Apple characterized Belanger as a "copycat" who "openly copies" claims alleged in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS