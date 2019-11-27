Borrowers Seek To OK $2.7M Deal To End Robocall Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- A group of mortgage borrowers asked an Illinois federal judge to approve settlements worth a combined $2.7 million with two of three banks they say are liable for illegal robocalls made to collect mortgage payments on their behalf, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In two separate bids for preliminary settlement approval Tuesday, the proposed consumer class asked the court to greenlight a $2,541,390 deal with Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and a $185,270 agreement with Wilmington Trust NA. The consumers expect eligible class members to receive about $25 each from the Deutsche settlement and $30 each from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS