Flynn's Sentencing Delayed Again Pending FBI Russia Report

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge agreed Wednesday to delay the December sentencing of Michael Flynn, a day after prosecutors and attorneys for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser asked the court to put it off until the release of the U.S. Department of Justice inspector general's report on the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation. Flynn, one of the six associates of President Trump to face charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, was set to be sentenced on Dec. 18. But in a docket order, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan...

