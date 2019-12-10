Rigid Compliance May Not Deter Employment Litigation

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- Few would challenge the notion that the legal framework governing the employee-employer relationship is in a constant state of evolution, as demonstrated by substantial ongoing expansions of the law at the local, state and federal levels. Many employers devote extensive resources and effort to ensure that their business fully complies with the developing legal framework. The reality of the modern workplace, however, is that even absolute perfection and full compliance with the law cannot guarantee that an employer will be spared from employment litigation, frivolous or otherwise. The rapidly evolving legal framework will undoubtedly present additional opportunities for employment-related litigation, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS