ConocoPhillips Targets Citgo Parent In Del. Over $2B Award

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- Two ConocoPhillips subsidiaries looking to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela's state-owned oil company sought a seizure order against shares in Citgo's parent company in Delaware on Tuesday, asking the court to decide on its claim before those of a slew of Venezuela's other creditors. Phillips Petroleum Co. Venezuela Ltd. and ConocoPhillips Petrozuata BV urged the Delaware court to issue an attachment order against Citgo Petroleum Corp.'s parent company, a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, saying the latter company defaulted on a 2018 settlement agreement last month and has since failed to...

