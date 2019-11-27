NJ Teacher Can Arbitrate Super Bowl Parade Absence Dispute

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court affirmed that the Burlington City schools union can arbitrate its grievance over a teacher who was ordered to provide a doctor's note after he called out sick on the day of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl victory parade, ruling that the matter involved a negotiable contract term. A two-judge Appellate Division panel sided with the New Jersey Public Employee Relations Commission decision denying the Burlington City school board's request to restrain binding arbitration in the union's grievance on behalf of board employee Robert Gurry. The dispute is rooted in the board's order requiring that...

