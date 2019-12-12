NJ Employment Legislation Had A Blockbuster Year

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 11:58 AM EST) -- In the past year, New Jersey has enacted legislation imposing new obligations on employers that require changes to pay practices, a heightened review of record-keeping, additional leave, and updates to handbooks and company policies, job applications, and other business practices. These changes, outlined below, not only will require employers with operations in the Garden State to review and amend company policies, handbooks and employee agreements, but may also require employers to take a closer look at what is to come in 2020 and how additional changes may impact their workforces in the long run. Minimum Wage Increases to $15 Legislation enacted on Feb....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS