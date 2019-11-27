DOJ Says Don’t Nix Boycott Claims Against Hollywood Writers

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Justice Department told a federal court it's too early to dismiss a dispute between major Hollywood talent agencies and the television and film writers union, arguing that more facts are needed to determine whether a labor exemption from the antitrust laws applies to the union. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest on Nov. 26 urging a California federal court to reject a dismissal bid from the Writers Guild of America. The union is trying to duck group boycott claims from several major talent agencies in a simmering disagreement over how agents collect fees. The guild argued in its...

