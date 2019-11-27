NJ Debtor Can't Duck Arbitration Clause For Lack Of Clarity

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday shot down a consumer’s argument that an arbitration provision in his credit card agreement wasn’t clear enough, saying the man’s proposed class action must be paused while he arbitrates claims a debt collector went after him without having the requisite state license. The appellate panel affirmed a trial court ruling compelling arbitration of Vincent C. Maisano's claims against LVNV Funding LLC, rejecting his argument that the arbitration clause violated the New Jersey Plain Language Act, which requires a consumer contract to be written in "a simple, clear, understandable and easily readable way as...

