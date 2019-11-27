US Trade Rep Readies Potential Action On French Digital Tax

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would announce on Dec. 2 any potential economic retaliation against France over its new digital services tax, which U.S. officials say targets the American tech sector, such as Google and Amazon.com. U.S. officials have said that France's digital services tax discriminates against large American tech companies such as Google. (AP) The announcement raises the prospect of a heightened trade war between the U.S. and France as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development scrambles to reach a deal on a global tax overhaul by the end of the year. The U.S. launched...

