Cigna Tells Pa. Judge It Doesn't Belong In Benefits Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (November 27, 2019, 3:27 PM EST) -- Cigna Corp. told a Pennsylvania state court Wednesday not to drag it into a dispute between a benefits administrator and a welfare fund over $500,000 in improperly given health care benefits, arguing Cigna had no contractual obligation to pick up the tab. Cigna said its contract was with the Asbestos Workers Local No. 2 Welfare Fund, not Bucks County-based Frank M. Vaccaro & Associates Inc., and argued that the fund’s claims against Vaccaro for its alleged failures did not transfer to Cigna. “Cigna has a separate contract with the fund; it has no legal relationship to Vaccaro,” said Michael A. Joyce of...

