Man Burned At Army Base As Toddler Gets Win Against Feds

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. government must continue to make payments to a man severely burned at an Army property as a toddler and is not relieved of the obligation just because an insurance company that held a related annuity went broke, the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday. The Court of Federal Claims had ruled that the government owed no continuing liability for the future monthly and periodic lump-sum payments specified in a court settlement agreement after the insurance company that held a related annuity went broke and restructured, reducing plaintiff Trevor Langkamp's payments by 60%. But the language of the settlement obligated the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS