Marc Jacobs Says Nirvana Smiley Face Isn’t Copyrightable

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- Fashion designer Marc Jacobs International LLC pushed back Tuesday against claims that it ripped off Nirvana’s iconic “smiley face" logo, arguing that it had not infringed the defunct band’s logo because the image allegedly drawn by Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain isn’t copyrightable. Marc Jacobs, along with retailers Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC and Saks Inc., argue that Nirvana LLC can't stop it from using the band's smiley face design since the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has refused to register the logo, as recently as this summer. The smiley face at issue has X's for eyes, a squiggly mouth and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS