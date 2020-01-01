3 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The new year is shaping up to be a busy one in international arbitration, with emerging trends on technology, cybersecurity and transparency sure to keep arbitration attorneys on their toes well into the decade. Technology Emerging as a Practical Tool The legal profession has a reputation for relying on "tried-and-true" methods, such as the filing of paper documents. As a result, lawyers are often less than enthusiastic about embracing new technologies. But over the past few years, it appears that the tide has begun to turn in the world of international arbitration: More arbitral institutions are encouraging parties to e-file and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS