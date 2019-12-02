Insurance Co. Denies Liability For Repairs To £5M Penthouse

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 1:55 PM GMT) -- An insurer has denied that it owes the owners of a £5 million ($6.5 million) penthouse damages caused by allegedly faulty construction, telling a London court that they bought the flat at a discount and therefore does not owe them a dime. Amtrust Europe Ltd. told the High Court in a Nov. 28 defense filing that Raymond and Daphna Sehayek bought the London apartment knowing it had unresolved problems, which were reflected in the final price they paid. The London-based insurer said it was under no obligation to indemnify the Sehayeks after they allegedly paid out from their own pockets to tackle flaws with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS