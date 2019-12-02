Ex-Player, NFL Turn Up The Heat In $1M Benefits Dispute

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- A yearslong dispute in Florida federal court over the true cause of a former NFL player’s injuries — and whether he was entitled to more than $1 million in league benefits paid out because of them — is coming to a head, with each side accusing the other of lying as they vie for quick wins. In dueling Friday responses to motions for summary judgment filed Nov. 15, two NFL disability plans and former defensive lineman Tyrone Keys painted starkly different portraits of the events that brought them to court. Keys said he’s been caught in a Kafkaesque trap in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS