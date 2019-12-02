British Satellite Co. Buyers Refuse To Up $3.4B Price Tag

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- A group of private equity firms and institutional investors rejected calls Monday to sweeten its $3.4 billion deal price for British satellite firm Inmarsat in the face of a shareholder revolt against the takeover. The consortium taking Inmarsat private — which includes private equity firms Apax and Warburg Pincus and institutional investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board — is standing by its March valuation of the company, refuting minority shareholder Oaktree Capital Management’s arguments that the current deal price fails to account for the potential increased value of Inmarsat’s American spectrum assets. “In determining the...

