GM Tries To Dump Defective Transmission Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC is urging a Michigan federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing the company of selling vehicles with faulty transmissions, arguing consumers couldn't prove the automaker knew about the defects when the cars were sold, among other flaws in the suit. In its dismissal bid Friday, GM contended the 104 claims brought by the proposed class in a consolidated suit — including breach of warranty, consumer protection, fraudulent omission and unjust enrichment claims — all fail for a multitude of reasons. While the consumers allege "hundreds of thousands" of GM vehicles equipped with 8L90 or 8L45...

