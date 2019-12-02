Trump Will Impose Metal Tariffs Against Argentina, Brazil

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:54 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump said he would set national security-driven steel and aluminum tariffs against Brazil and Argentina on Monday, accusing both countries of lowering the value of their currencies to gain an unfair trading edge. Trump imposed global tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum in 2018 using a Cold War-era law that allows the U.S. to restrict imports on the basis of national security. Brazil and Argentina were among the handful of countries that earned an exemption from the duties through quota arrangements that would limit their shipments to the U.S. Although the law underpinning the duties — Section 232...

