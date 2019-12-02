Serco Lands $95M Contract For Veteran Transition Services

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- Business management provider Serco Inc. announced Monday that it has received a $95 million contract from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide veterans with employment counseling and placement services to give them a smooth transition into the civilian workforce. Serco is tasked in the one-year contract with creating curriculum for the workshops that the DOL will provide veterans through the department’s Veterans' Employment and Training Services' Transition Assistance Program, the company said. Dave Dacquino, the chairman and CEO of Serco, said the company has extensive experience helping soldiers transition out of military service. “Under this contract, we are fortunate enough...

