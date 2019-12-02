China Suspends US Military Craft Visits After HK Bills Pass

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:45 PM EST) -- China on Monday suspended visits of U.S. military ships and aircraft to Hong Kong and imposed sanctions against several U.S. non-governmental organizations after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that the legislation, which calls for reviewing Hong Kong's special trading status if Chinese officials encroach on the city's political freedoms and semi-autonomous status, violates international law and interferes in China's internal affairs. She also cautioned that China could take further action. "China urges the U.S. to correct its wrongdoing and stop meddling in China's affairs, including Hong...

