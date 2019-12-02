Wash. Judge Pauses $4.2B Cut In Vehicle Taxes, Fees

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge has halted a ballot measure that would lower or eliminate vehicle taxes and fees and reduce state and local revenue by $4.2 billion over the next six years after multiple localities challenged the measure's constitutionality. In a decision issued Wednesday, King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson said King County, the city of Seattle and several transportation authorities, associations and individuals were likely to prevail in their challenge to Initiative 976 as unconstitutionally misleading, and blocked most provisions from taking effect Thursday. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he would file an emergency appeal with the state...

