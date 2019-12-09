Arnold & Porter Nabs Ex-Kirkland Corporate Atty

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis LLP corporate attorney with experience in capital markets and acquisitions, and in representing private equity firms in the health care industry, has joined Arnold & Porter as a partner. Carol Anne Huff joined Arnold & Porter in its Chicago office on Dec. 2, the firm said. Huff, whose clients have included private equity groups such as Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, said she joined Arnold & Porter for the chance to help expand the firm's practice area. "I've been looking for the right opportunity and found it at Arnold & Porter," she told Law360 by email....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS