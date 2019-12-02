Calif. Aims To Preserve Authority In FERC-PG&E Ch. 11 Scrap

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- California utility regulators warned the Ninth Circuit not to undermine Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s obligations under state law when the court resolves the fight over whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can determine whether PG&E can ditch power purchase agreements in bankruptcy. The California Public Utilities Commission jumped into a battle between FERC and a federal bankruptcy court over who decides the fate of PG&E's PPAs, lodging an amicus brief on Friday urging the appeals court to focus its answer only on FERC's regulatory authority and to not drag state regulatory authority into the fight. “A broadly framed opinion from...

