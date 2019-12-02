Suit Over NJ Prosecutor's 'Toxic' Bias Goes To Mediation

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- A suit accusing Atlantic County, New Jersey, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner of cultivating a “toxic” workplace plagued by gender bias against women has been sent to mediation, according to a notice filed Friday. Retired Superior Court Judge Raymond A. Batten of Archer Law PC has been designated to mediate the claims, which were brought in January by two former female employees and one current worker. The parties have 14 days from the date of the notice to choose another mediator if they wish, according to the notice. Former First Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, retired Detective Lt. Heather McManus and current Assistant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS