Pai Asks Congress To Revoke Public Safety Spectrum Auction

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:21 PM EST) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission is trying to put the brakes on a congressionally mandated reorganization of a spectrum band dedicated to public safety that would put the band in private hands. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday that it doesn’t make sense to repurpose the so-called T-Band for commercial wireless services and called on lawmakers to withdraw a 2012 mandate that he said has since proved impractical. “The agency has extensively analyzed the T-Band and concluded that moving forward is not viable," Pai said in a statement. "Relocation costs for public safety licensees would likely far exceed any potential...

