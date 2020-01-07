Tribal Lender Inks Deal To Resolve Pa. Usury Claims

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- A day before a scheduled hearing on a motion to dismiss class claims that a Wisconsin-based Native American tribal lender violated usury laws, a Pennsylvania judge inked an order Monday throwing out the case after receiving notice of an apparent settlement. The deal ends a class action launched by Philadelphia-area resident Isiah Jones III accusing Joseph Wildcat Sr., president of the federally recognized Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, and several associates of setting policies that allowed interest rates of upward of 600% on loans issued under the auspices of the tribe. The order dismissing the case did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS