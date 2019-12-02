DC Ruling Backs Defense Of 'Remain In Mexico,' 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- A recent win for the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico program in D.C. federal court could boost the government's bid to defend the policy in another case at the Ninth Circuit, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Monday filing. The DOJ flagged the recent D.C. court bench ruling to the appellate court, which is weighing whether to preserve a California federal judge's order halting the administration's policy of sending migrants back to Mexico while their immigration court cases continue. That lower court order has been temporarily lifted by the Ninth Circuit, allowing the government to enforce the Remain...

