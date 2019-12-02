StarKist Says Rival's Bankruptcy Supports Class Cert. Appeal

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- StarKist has told the Ninth Circuit that Bumble Bee's recent bankruptcy shows the need for an immediate appeal of a class certification ruling in a case accusing the country's three largest canned tuna producers of price fixing. StarKist filed a letter with the Ninth Circuit on Nov. 26, arguing that Bumble Bee’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier that month supports the arguments the companies made when asking for permission to appeal the certification of three classes of buyers. Bumble Bee’s bankruptcy submissions make clear that the instant case, and the certification ruling, contributed to its precarious financial condition by putting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS